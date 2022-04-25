Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian,
11 hours ago
|
5
|
Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca Morocco - Legit,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria - The Guardian,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
One Feared Killed, Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Nigerian Senate President’s Home Town, Gashu’a - Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners - This Day,
14 hours ago