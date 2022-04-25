Post News
News at a Glance
Sylvester Oromoni: Inquest Resumes With Testimony Of Minors As Coroner Bars Journalists
Channels Television
- Proceedings resumed on Monday at the coroner's inquest into the circumstances surrounding the cause of death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
3
London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money -
Legit,
9 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
5
Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
6
Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo -
The Eagle Online,
4 hours ago
10
Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
