Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We can make Commonwealth a real global power – Muhammadu Buhari
News photo The Nation  - WE CAN MAKE THE COMMONWEALTH A REAL GLOBAL POWERWhy should our 54 countries not lend weight to each other in international bodies, compounding our influence as the EU does?What becomes of the Commonwealth should one of its 15 members that is not a re

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We can make the commonwealth a real global power The Sun:
We can make the commonwealth a real global power
We can make the Commonwealth a real global power – Muhammadu Buhari Prompt News:
We can make the Commonwealth a real global power – Muhammadu Buhari
We can make the Commonwealth a real global power, By Muhammadu Buhari News Diary Online:
We can make the Commonwealth a real global power, By Muhammadu Buhari
We Can Make The Commonwealth A Real Global Power The News Chronicle:
We Can Make The Commonwealth A Real Global Power
How to make Commonwealth global power: Buhari writes - P.M. News PM News:
How to make Commonwealth global power: Buhari writes - P.M. News
We Can Make Commonwealth A Real Global Power – Buhari The Will:
We Can Make Commonwealth A Real Global Power – Buhari
We Can Make The Commonwealth A Real Global Power - Muhammadu Buhari Global Upfront:
We Can Make The Commonwealth A Real Global Power - Muhammadu Buhari


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
4 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
6 Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Kaduna police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of petrol - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info