Murdered OAU student: Court adjourns hearing in suspects' trial — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - An Osogbo High Court, on Monday, adjourned till May 31 hearing in the trial of the seven people accused of murdering Mr Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. The Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Adepele ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
2 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
5 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca Morocco - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
9 One Feared Killed, Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Nigerian Senate President’s Home Town, Gashu’a - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
10 Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners - This Day, 14 hours ago
