Court remands man for drugging, kidnapping, raping teenager in Ekiti
Daily Post  - An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has ordered the remand of one Sanfullahi Nasiru (25) in the custody of the Nigerian Correction Service, Ado Ekiti for the offence of abduction and rape of a sixteen-year-old girl.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

