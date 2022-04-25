Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King
Investor King  - The world's richest man, Elon Musk could purchase Twitter as early as today, Monday 25, 2022, according to the latest report from Bloomberg.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer Daily Post:
Twitter to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion offer
Things to know about Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk Daily Trust:
Things to know about Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Vanguard News:
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn
World’s richest man Elon Musk buys Twitter in $44b deal The Nation:
World’s richest man Elon Musk buys Twitter in $44b deal
Twitter close to accepting Elon Musk’s $46 billion buyout offer Premium Times:
Twitter close to accepting Elon Musk’s $46 billion buyout offer
Elon Musk completes deal to buy Twitter Ripples Nigeria:
Elon Musk completes deal to buy Twitter
Searches for ‘Buy Dogecoin’ Explode 392% as Elon Musk Buys Twitter  Business Post Nigeria:
Searches for ‘Buy Dogecoin’ Explode 392% as Elon Musk Buys Twitter &#1
Twitter Confirms Sale To Elon Musk For $44 Billion The Street Journal:
Twitter Confirms Sale To Elon Musk For $44 Billion
Twitter agrees to Elon Musk PM News:
Twitter agrees to Elon Musk's takeover for $44bn - P.M. News
Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk in a deal valued at around $44 billion. Kanyi Daily:
Twitter has agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk in a deal valued at around $44 billion.
Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter Edujandon:
Elon Musk has officially purchased Twitter
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal: Five changes expected at the platform News Breakers:
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal: Five changes expected at the platform
Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk, he bought it for $44billion Gist Reel:
Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk, he bought it for $44billion
#Billionaires Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Deal: What Actually Happens Next? Forbes Africa:
#Billionaires Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Twitter Deal: What Actually Happens Next?
Elon musk buying twitter a blessing Or a curse??? Olajide TV:
Elon musk buying twitter a blessing Or a curse???
Twitter Set To Accept Elon Musk Tori News:
Twitter Set To Accept Elon Musk's $43 Billion Offer to Buy The Social Networking Company


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King - Investor King, 22 hours ago
3 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
6 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
10 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info