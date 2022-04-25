Post News
Ondo Pardons Civil Servant Suspended For Sharing Governor Akeredolu’s Death Rumour
Sahara Reporters
- Ondo Pardons Civil Servant Suspended For Sharing Governor Akeredolu’s Death Rumour
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
3
MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
4
President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
6
Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Kaduna police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of petrol -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love -
Legit,
17 hours ago
9
2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan -
Politics Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco -
Legit,
23 hours ago
