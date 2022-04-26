Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire
Legit  - Davido has once again bragged about his son, Ifeanyi's wealth and called him an automatic billionaire. Internet users reacted to it. Read more on Legit.ng.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares Yaba Left Online:
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares
“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi The Info NG:
“Automatic billionaire” – Davido hails son, Ifeanyi
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares The Dabigal Blog:
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares
‘Automatic billionaire’ – Davido Showers Praises On His Son, Ifeanyi Oyo Gist:
‘Automatic billionaire’ – Davido Showers Praises On His Son, Ifeanyi
“My Son, Ifeanyi, Is An Automatic Billionaire” – Singer Davido Declares Naija on Point:
“My Son, Ifeanyi, Is An Automatic Billionaire” – Singer Davido Declares
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares Naija Parrot:
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares Correct Kid:
“My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire” – Singer Davido declares
Davido declares son, Ifeanyi, an automatic billionaire Gist Reel:
Davido declares son, Ifeanyi, an automatic billionaire
My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire — Singer Davido declares Instablog 9ja:
My son, Ifeanyi, is an automatic billionaire — Singer Davido declares
"He is an automatic billionaire" Davido declares as he bonds with son, Ifeanyi - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
"He is an automatic billionaire" Davido declares as he bonds with son, Ifeanyi - Kemi Filani News
My Son Ifeanyi Is An Automatic Billionaire - Davido Tori News:
My Son Ifeanyi Is An Automatic Billionaire - Davido


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Hoodlums storm wedding send-forth, kill 2, injure others in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info