Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC to commence sale of nomination forms Tuesday
The Cable  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the various positions ahead of the 2023 polls on Tuesday.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC begins sale of nomination forms Tuesday The Nation:
APC begins sale of nomination forms Tuesday
APC To Commence Sale Of Nomination Forms Tuesday Naija Loaded:
APC To Commence Sale Of Nomination Forms Tuesday
2023: APC begins sales of nomination forms Tuesday Ripples Nigeria:
2023: APC begins sales of nomination forms Tuesday
APC To Commence Sale Of Nomination Forms Tuesday Naija News:
APC To Commence Sale Of Nomination Forms Tuesday


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
4 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
5 Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court - The Punch, 15 hours ago
6 Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 20 hours ago
8 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 21 hours ago
9 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
10 Man shares photo of malnourished lions at Jos Wildlife Park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info