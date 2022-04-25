Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
World Malaria Day: Kano State Govt. to immunise 3 million children against malaria
News Diary Online
- By Aisha AhmedKano State Government is targetting 3,193,002 million children between0-59 months for malaria chemoprevention in July 2022, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Malaria: Kano Govt To Immunise 3 Million Children
Prompt News:
World Malaria Day: Kano State Govt. to immunise 3 million children against malaria
Daily Nigerian:
Malaria: Kano govt to immunise 3 million children — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
Malaria: Kano govt to immunise 3 million children
More Picks
1
‘Why NASU, SSANU extend warning strike by one month’ -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
3
Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners -
This Day,
24 hours ago
4
Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
5
Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
6
Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love -
Legit,
14 hours ago
7
2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan -
Politics Nigeria,
19 hours ago
8
Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco -
Legit,
20 hours ago
9
Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
10
”My money dey show” – Davido reacts to first baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s recent IG post -
Correct NG,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...