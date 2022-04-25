Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Malaria Day: Kano State Govt. to immunise 3 million children against malaria
News photo News Diary Online  - By Aisha AhmedKano State Government is targetting 3,193,002 million children between0-59 months for malaria chemoprevention in July 2022, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, said.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

