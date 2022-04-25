Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Dauda Kahutu Rarara, a popular Hausa singer who had released many songs in honor of President Muhammadu Buhari, has tackled the Nigerian leader in his new release. The song featured other prominent Hausa singers under the 13-13 Kannywood. In the new ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Buhari’s Praise Singer Tackles Him In New Song (Photos, Video) Igbere TV News:
President Buhari’s Praise Singer Tackles Him In New Song (Photos, Video)
President Buhari’s praise singer tackles him in new song Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
President Buhari’s praise singer tackles him in new song
Rarara, Buhari’s praise singer, hits President in new song The Eagle Online:
Rarara, Buhari’s praise singer, hits President in new song
CKN Nigeria:
Popular Buhari's Hausa Praise Singer Hits Him Hard In New Song
President Buhari’s praise singer tackles him in new song Olajide TV:
President Buhari’s praise singer tackles him in new song
Rarara, Buhari’s Praise Singer, Along With Other Prominent Hausa Singers, Slams President In New Song Global Upfront:
Rarara, Buhari’s Praise Singer, Along With Other Prominent Hausa Singers, Slams President In New Song
Popular Buhari’s Praise Singer, Sing Against Him In New Song GQ Buzz:
Popular Buhari’s Praise Singer, Sing Against Him In New Song
Buhari’s eulogist, Rarara berates president in new song Within Nigeria:
Buhari’s eulogist, Rarara berates president in new song
Buhari’s eulogist, Rarara berates president in new song Tunde Ednut:
Buhari’s eulogist, Rarara berates president in new song


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
4 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
6 Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Kaduna police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of petrol - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info