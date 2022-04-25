Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar
News photo The Guardian  - The Naira exchanged at 417.30 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, representing a -0.25 per cent appreciation, compared to N418.33 to the dollar recorded on Friday.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar The Naira exchanged at 417.30 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, representing a -0.25 per cent appreciation, compared to N418.33 to the dollar recorded on Friday. The Nation:
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar The Naira exchanged at 417.30 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday, representing a -0.25 per cent appreciation, compared to N418.33 to the dollar recorded on Friday.
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar — NEWSVERGE
Naira Appreciates, Sells At N417.30 To Dollar The Street Journal:
Naira Appreciates, Sells At N417.30 To Dollar
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar News Wire NGR:
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar
Naira Parallel Market Exchange Rate Today, April 26 – ₦615/$1 Correct NG:
Naira Parallel Market Exchange Rate Today, April 26 – ₦615/$1
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar News Breakers:
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26 April 2022 Naija News:
Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 26 April 2022
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar Olajide TV:
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar
Dollar (USD) to Naira Black Market Rate - 26th April, 2022 - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Dollar (USD) to Naira Black Market Rate - 26th April, 2022 - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 16 hours ago
4 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 Man shares photo of malnourished lions at Jos Wildlife Park - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info