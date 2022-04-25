Police arrests husband and wife for allegedly beating their maid to death in Lagos

|
1
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit,
16 hours ago
4
President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria,
2 hours ago
7
We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television,
20 hours ago
9
Man shares photo of malnourished lions at Jos Wildlife Park - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian,
15 hours ago