Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC
Vanguard News
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), says Arc. Tonye Cole has emerged as the consensus governorship aspirant of the party after a thorough screening of 12 aspirants by 19 leaders of the party.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant
Premium Times:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant – Rivers APC
Naija Loaded:
APC Confirms Tonye Cole As Consensus Aspirant In Rivers State
Ripples Nigeria:
Rivers APC unveils Tonye Cole as candidate ahead of governorship polls
News Diary Online:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers -APC
News Verge:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers - APC — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Rivers 2023: Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant — APC
Prompt News:
2023: Rivers APC picks consensus governorship aspirant
Nigerian Eye:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant
NPO Reports:
Amaechi Kicks as Rivers APC Picks Tonye Cole as Governorship Candidate
News Breakers:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant
More Picks
1
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King -
Investor King,
23 hours ago
3
London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
5
Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
6
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Ripples Nigeria,
9 hours ago
7
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
8
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo -
The Eagle Online,
6 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday -
PM News,
10 hours ago
10
EFCC Restates Commitment to Fight Against Money Laundering in Real Estate Sector -
The News Chronicle,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...