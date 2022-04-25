Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC
News photo Vanguard News  - The All Progressives Congress (APC), says Arc. Tonye Cole has emerged as the consensus governorship aspirant of the party after a thorough screening of 12 aspirants by 19 leaders of the party.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant Daily Post:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant – Rivers APC Premium Times:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant – Rivers APC
APC Confirms Tonye Cole As Consensus Aspirant In Rivers State Naija Loaded:
APC Confirms Tonye Cole As Consensus Aspirant In Rivers State
Rivers APC unveils Tonye Cole as candidate ahead of governorship polls Ripples Nigeria:
Rivers APC unveils Tonye Cole as candidate ahead of governorship polls
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers -APC News Diary Online:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers -APC
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers - APC — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers - APC — NEWSVERGE
Rivers 2023: Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant — APC The Eagle Online:
Rivers 2023: Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant — APC
2023: Rivers APC picks consensus governorship aspirant Prompt News:
2023: Rivers APC picks consensus governorship aspirant
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant Nigerian Eye:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant
Amaechi Kicks as Rivers APC Picks Tonye Cole as Governorship Candidate NPO Reports:
Amaechi Kicks as Rivers APC Picks Tonye Cole as Governorship Candidate
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant News Breakers:
Rivers guber: APC confirms Tonye Cole as consensus aspirant


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King - Investor King, 23 hours ago
3 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 EFCC Restates Commitment to Fight Against Money Laundering in Real Estate Sector - The News Chronicle, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info