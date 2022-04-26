Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Malaria: U.S. contributes $768 million to Nigeria’s fight against malaria since 2011 — USAID
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it has contributed $768 million dollars to Nigeria's fight against malaria from 2011 to date.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

