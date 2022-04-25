Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency
The Guardian  - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to reassess the way it prosecutes its war against insurgency and terrorism to avert circumstances that gave rise to delay in weapons procurement from Western countries.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Weapons delay: Blame military conduct not Kukah, NEF tells Presidency Vanguard News:
Weapons delay: Blame military conduct not Kukah, NEF tells Presidency
Blame military, not Kukah, for Tucano’s delay –Northern Elders Forum The Punch:
Blame military, not Kukah, for Tucano’s delay –Northern Elders Forum
Tucano jets delay: Military conduct  not Kukah to be blamed, NEF tells Presidency The Sun:
Tucano jets delay: Military conduct  not Kukah to be blamed, NEF tells Presidency
Blame military, not Bishop Kukah for Tucano Jets delay, Northern Elders reply Presidency Ripples Nigeria:
Blame military, not Bishop Kukah for Tucano Jets delay, Northern Elders reply Presidency
Weapons Delay: Blame Military, Not Kukah, Northern Elders Tell Presidency The Street Journal:
Weapons Delay: Blame Military, Not Kukah, Northern Elders Tell Presidency
Blame Military’s Human Rights Record Not Bishop Kukah For Tucano Jets Delay By U.S. – NEF Tell Presidency Global Upfront:
Blame Military’s Human Rights Record Not Bishop Kukah For Tucano Jets Delay By U.S. – NEF Tell Presidency
Kukah, Others Not Responsible For Tucano Jets Delay, NEF Tells Presidency Naija News:
Kukah, Others Not Responsible For Tucano Jets Delay, NEF Tells Presidency


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Hoodlums storm wedding send-forth, kill 2, injure others in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info