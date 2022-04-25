Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money
Legit  - Things are falling in place for fast rising act, Portable as he is currently in the UK. He travelled out of the country with billionaire E-money. Read more.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Billionaire bizman, E-Money takes Portable to London Vanguard News:
Billionaire bizman, E-Money takes Portable to London
London boy – Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK Correct NG:
London boy – Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK
Singer Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK The Dabigal Blog:
Singer Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK
Singer Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK Lailas News:
Singer Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK
Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK [Videos/photos] Top Naija:
Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK [Videos/photos]
London boy: Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK [VIDEO] Gbextra Online Portal:
London boy: Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK [VIDEO]
London boy – Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK Naija on Point:
London boy – Singer, Portable celebrates as he travels with E-Money to UK
Portable travels to the UK for the first time ahead of tour Mp3 Bullet:
Portable travels to the UK for the first time ahead of tour
Luck Finally Smiles On Portable As He Travels To UK With Billionaire E-Money [VIDEO] Bukas Blog:
Luck Finally Smiles On Portable As He Travels To UK With Billionaire E-Money [VIDEO]
Luck Finally Smiles on Portable as He Travels to UK for the First Time with E-Money [Photos] Gist Lovers:
Luck Finally Smiles on Portable as He Travels to UK for the First Time with E-Money [Photos]
Luck Finally Smiles on Portable as He Travels to UK for the First Time with E-Money (Photos) Edujandon:
Luck Finally Smiles on Portable as He Travels to UK for the First Time with E-Money (Photos)
"Every disappointment is a blessing" Portable hails Billionaire E-Money as he sponsors his trip to London - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
"Every disappointment is a blessing" Portable hails Billionaire E-Money as he sponsors his trip to London - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Hoodlums storm wedding send-forth, kill 2, injure others in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info