Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
250 female PDP aspirants obtain forms for 2023 elections
Peoples Gazette
- 250 female PDP aspirants obtain forms for 2023 elections
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Prompt News:
2023: 250 female aspirants obtain PDP’s forms
News Break:
2023: 250 Female Aspirants Obtain PDP Forms
The Eagle Online:
250 female aspirants obtain PDP’s forms for 2023 elections
News Wire NGR:
2023: 250 female aspirants obtain PDP’s forms
More Picks
1
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Ondo Pardons Civil Servant Suspended For Sharing Governor Akeredolu’s Death Rumour -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
4
MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid -
Naija Loaded,
24 hours ago
5
President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Ripples Nigeria,
59 mins ago
7
Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
8
2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan -
Politics Nigeria,
23 hours ago
9
Man shares photo of malnourished lions at Jos Wildlife Park -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Kaduna police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of petrol -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
