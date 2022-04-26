Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Anyone who cannot raise N100 million has no business being president of Nigeria: APC spokesperson
Peoples Gazette
- The ruling party spokesperson said "presidential hopefuls should have the necessary support to raise such an amount."
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
You Shouldn’t Think Of Becoming A President If You Can’t Raise N100m For Form – APC Spokesperson
Kanyi Daily:
Don’t Aspire To Be Nigeria’s President If You Can’t Raise N100 Million – APC Spokesperson
Within Nigeria:
You’ve no business with Nigeria’s presidency if you can’t raise N100m – APC
Tunde Ednut:
You’ve no business with Nigeria’s presidency if you can’t raise N100m – APC
Naija News:
2023: Ability To Raise ₦100m, Part Of The Signs Of Capability To Become President - APC Spokesperson
Online Nigeria:
Don’t Aspire To Be Nigeria’s President If You Can’t Raise N100 Million – APC Spokesperson
More Picks
1
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
3
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire -
Legit,
16 hours ago
4
President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
6
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Ripples Nigeria,
3 hours ago
7
We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
9
Man shares photo of malnourished lions at Jos Wildlife Park -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
