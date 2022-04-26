Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday
News photo PM News  - The Flying Eagles will face perennial rivals Ghana in their opening Group B game when the WAFU Zone B qualifiers get underway.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations - Bosso Premium Times:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations - Bosso
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations: Coach Peoples Gazette:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations: Coach
Bosso says Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations Prompt News:
Bosso says Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations
Bosso says Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Bosso says Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations — NEWSVERGE
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso The News Guru:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso Tunde Ednut:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso Within Nigeria:
Flying Eagles ready for WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations – Bosso
Coach Bosso Confirms Flying Eagles Ready for WAFU NPO Reports:
Coach Bosso Confirms Flying Eagles Ready for WAFU


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King - Investor King, 22 hours ago
3 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
6 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
10 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info