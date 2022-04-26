Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC Restates Commitment to Fight Against Money Laundering in Real Estate Sector
News photo The News Chronicle  - Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has reiterated the commitment of the Commission towards combating money laundering and terrorism financing in the real estate sector of the economy.

4 hours ago
