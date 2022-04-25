Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey wins Ranger's Young Player of the Year Award
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey has been named the Men's Young Player of the Year at Scottish Premiership club Rangers for the 202122 season.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eagles newbie, Bassey, wins Rangers’ Young Player award The Punch:
Eagles newbie, Bassey, wins Rangers’ Young Player award
Young Player of the Year Award excites Super Eagles defender Premium Times:
Young Player of the Year Award excites Super Eagles defender
Super Eagles defender scoops Scottish Young Player of the Season Award The Eagle Online:
Super Eagles defender scoops Scottish Young Player of the Season Award
Eagles newbie, Bassey, wins Rangers’ Young Player award News Breakers:
Eagles newbie, Bassey, wins Rangers’ Young Player award
Bassey, Eagles newbie wins Rangers’ Young Player award People n Politics:
Bassey, Eagles newbie wins Rangers’ Young Player award


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 6 hours ago
3 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
9 Hoodlums storm wedding send-forth, kill 2, injure others in Bauchi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info