Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
- Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Airtel Nigeria gets final approval to operate agency banking
Ripples Nigeria:
CBN grants Airtel full Super-Agent license
Business Post Nigeria:
Airtel Gets Super-Agent Licence from CBN
Economic Confidential:
Airtel Nigeria: Firm Gets Final approval to Operate Agency Banking
Investor King:
CBN Issues Airtel Africa Full Super Agent Licence
More Picks
1
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King -
Investor King,
22 hours ago
3
London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money -
Legit,
9 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
5
Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
6
Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS -
Ripples Nigeria,
7 hours ago
8
Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
9
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo -
The Eagle Online,
4 hours ago
10
Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
