Drunk police officer allegedly kills two people at birthday party in Lagos (Photos)
Naija Parrot  - A trigger-happy policeman is currently at large after he allegedly killed two people at a birthday party organized at a bar in Gowon Estate, in the Egbeda area of Lagos. Eyewitnesses report that the officer was given food and drinks by the party ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

