Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Nimi Akinkugbe, walks her son down the aisle on his wedding day (photo/videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigeria's ambassador to Greece, Nimi Akinkugbe, has shared a video of herself walking her son down the aisle on his wedding day recently. In a post shared on her Instagram page, Ms. Akinkugbe said she was honored when her son reached out to her prior ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

