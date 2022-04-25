Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Nimi Akinkugbe, walks her son down the aisle on his wedding day (photo/videos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigeria's ambassador to Greece, Nimi Akinkugbe, has shared a video of herself walking her son down the aisle on his wedding day recently. In a post shared on her Instagram page, Ms. Akinkugbe said she was honored when her son reached out to her prior ...



News Credibility Score: 99%