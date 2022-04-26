Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers

The gunmen had on March 28 ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from the nation's capital city after bombing its rail track. Sahara Reporters - Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train about a month ago have released another picture showing some of their victims.



