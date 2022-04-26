Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
Sahara Reporters  - Terrorists who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train about a month ago have released another picture showing some of their victims.
The gunmen had on March 28 ambushed the train heading for Kaduna from the nation’s capital city after bombing its rail ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers Leadership:
Terrorists Release Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Abducted Kaduna-Abuja Train Passengers
Terrorists release another photograph of abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers Within Nigeria:
Terrorists release another photograph of abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers
Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Kaduna-Abuja Train Attack Victims Naija News:
Terrorists Release Another Photograph Of Kaduna-Abuja Train Attack Victims


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 It’s Injustice For South-East Not To Produce Nigeria’s President – Victor Umeh - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Police Rescue Nine Abducted Herders In Anambra, Recover Stolen Cows - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info