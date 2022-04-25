Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBNaija's Khafi faces Met Police misconduct hearing for going on the reality show in 2019 without being authorised to do so
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Khafilat Kareem, better known as Khafi, is facing a misconduct hearing for going for the Big Brother Naija reality show in 2019 without being authorised by the Met police to do so.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

