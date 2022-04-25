Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo
The Eagle Online
- Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
I have been trained as vice president to be president - Osinbajo
The Street Journal:
I Have Been Trained As Vice President To Be President - Osinbajo
Prompt News:
I have been trained to serve as President, says Osinbajo
News Diary Online:
Nigeria’s 2023 Election and the dilemma of a Vice President
News Breakers:
I have been trained as vice president to be president – Osinbajo
Kemi Filani Blog:
Position of VP is like training to be president - Osinbajo - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Sylvester Oromoni: Inquest Resumes With Testimony Of Minors As Coroner Bars Journalists -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
2
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King -
Investor King,
20 hours ago
3
London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
5
Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire -
Legit,
19 hours ago
6
World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old -
Legit,
23 hours ago
7
EndSARS panel orders CP’s arrest over unlawful detention -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
Russia Invasion: Vladimir Putin warns U.S. against sending more arms to Ukraine -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
9
President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
