Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Malami asks court to dismiss NBA’s suit on Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct
Daily Post  - The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a legal action instituted against him by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to challenge the validity of the Rules ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s within my powers to amend lawyers’ rules – Malami The Punch:
It’s within my powers to amend lawyers’ rules – Malami
Malami asks Court to dismiss NBA’s suit Rules of Professional Conduct The Sun:
Malami asks Court to dismiss NBA’s suit Rules of Professional Conduct
Malami approach court to dismiss NBA’s suit on Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct PUO Reports:
Malami approach court to dismiss NBA’s suit on Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct
Amendment Of Legal Practitioners Rules Of Professional Conduct: AGF, Malami Asks Court To Dismiss NBA’s Suit The Nigeria Lawyer:
Amendment Of Legal Practitioners Rules Of Professional Conduct: AGF, Malami Asks Court To Dismiss NBA’s Suit
Malami asks court to dismiss NBA’s suit on Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct Affairs TV:
Malami asks court to dismiss NBA’s suit on Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct
It’s within my powers to amend lawyers’ rules – Malami News Breakers:
It’s within my powers to amend lawyers’ rules – Malami


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
3 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 19 hours ago
6 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info