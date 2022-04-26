Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo
Sahara Reporters  - Police officers, on Monday, invaded the headquarters of the Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and beat up the state commandant after which they allegedly killed his orderly.
Leadership reports that the NSCDC ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Heavy Gunshots As Police, NSCDC Officers Clash In Imo The Will:
Heavy Gunshots As Police, NSCDC Officers Clash In Imo
Policemen clash with NSCDC officials, kill one in Imo (Photo, Video) The Street Journal:
Policemen clash with NSCDC officials, kill one in Imo (Photo, Video)
Police, NSCDC Officers Clash At Headquarters In Imo Naija News:
Police, NSCDC Officers Clash At Headquarters In Imo
Tension as police, NSCDC clash in Imo, two dead Politics Nigeria:
Tension as police, NSCDC clash in Imo, two dead
Police react to assault on officer by NSCDC operatives in Imo Tunde Ednut:
Police react to assault on officer by NSCDC operatives in Imo
Police react to Within Nigeria:
Police react to 'clash' with NSCDC operatives in Imo
Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo News Breakers:
Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo
Imo: 1 dead as Police clash with Civil Defence 1st for Credible News:
Imo: 1 dead as Police clash with Civil Defence
Panic As Police And NSCDC Officers Clash In Imo Tori News:
Panic As Police And NSCDC Officers Clash In Imo


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
3 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
5 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 18 hours ago
9 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info