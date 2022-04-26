Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AIB Releases Interim Reports On United, Air Peace, Max, Police Accidents
News photo Leadership  - The Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), on Tuesday, released four preliminary reports on serious incidents and accident involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AIB-N releases reports on four serious aircraft incidents, accidents Nigerian Tribune:
AIB-N releases reports on four serious aircraft incidents, accidents
Channels Television:
AIB Releases Preliminary Reports On Four Aircraft Accidents
AIB-N releases preliminary reports on 4 aircraft serious incidents, accident Business Day:
AIB-N releases preliminary reports on 4 aircraft serious incidents, accident
AIB Releases Interim Reports On UNA, Air Peace, Max, Police Accidents The Will:
AIB Releases Interim Reports On UNA, Air Peace, Max, Police Accidents
AIB-N releases four reports on serious incidents, accidents The Eagle Online:
AIB-N releases four reports on serious incidents, accidents
Nigeria’s Accident Bureau Releases Reports Over Accidents Involving Airpeace, Max Air, Others NPO Reports:
Nigeria’s Accident Bureau Releases Reports Over Accidents Involving Airpeace, Max Air, Others


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
3 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 16 hours ago
9 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info