Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi State Hajj Commission says 2022 Hajj fare may increase, directs pilgrims to update their payments
Nigerian Tribune  - Kogi State Hajj Commission has disclosed that the 2022 Hajj Pilgrimage fare to Saudi Arabia may increase as against what was paid previously.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos to meet protesting pilgrims over fare hike The Nation:
Lagos to meet protesting pilgrims over fare hike
Intending pilgrims protest over 100% hike in Hajj fare Daily Trust:
Intending pilgrims protest over 100% hike in Hajj fare
RE: INCREASED HAJJ FARES BY NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA (NAHCON) Lagos State Govt.:
RE: INCREASED HAJJ FARES BY NATIONAL HAJJ COMMISSION OF NIGERIA (NAHCON)
Hike Hajj Fare: Lagos promises to meet NAHCON, intending pilgrims for review The Eagle Online:
Hike Hajj Fare: Lagos promises to meet NAHCON, intending pilgrims for review
Intending Pilgrims Protest Over 100% Increase In Hajj Fare Naija News:
Intending Pilgrims Protest Over 100% Increase In Hajj Fare
Kogi State Hajj Commission intensify preparations for 2022 Hajj Nigerian Pilot:
Kogi State Hajj Commission intensify preparations for 2022 Hajj


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King - Investor King, 22 hours ago
3 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 9 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
6 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 7 hours ago
8 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 4 hours ago
10 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info