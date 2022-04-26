Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS Raises Alarm, Identifies Places In Nigeria Terrorists Have Targeted To Bomb
News photo Naija News  - The Department of State Services has issued a fresh alert on plans by some terrorist and criminal groups to bomb certain targets in the country.
The DSS in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya said the criminals have ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sallah: DSS Raises Alarm Over Plans To Bomb Public Places, Others Leadership:
Sallah: DSS Raises Alarm Over Plans To Bomb Public Places, Others
DSS raises alarm over alleged plans to bomb parts of the country Nigerian Tribune:
DSS raises alarm over alleged plans to bomb parts of the country
DSS warns Nigerians of bomb plot on worship centres, relaxation spots ahead of public holidays Ripples Nigeria:
DSS warns Nigerians of bomb plot on worship centres, relaxation spots ahead of public holidays
DSS Raises the Alarm over alleged Bombing plans By Criminals TVC News:
DSS Raises the Alarm over alleged Bombing plans By Criminals
DSS Raises Alarm Over Alleged Bombing Plans By Terrorists In Nigeria CKN Nigeria:
DSS Raises Alarm Over Alleged Bombing Plans By Terrorists In Nigeria
DSS raises alarm over plot to bomb public places, worship centres, others The Street Journal:
DSS raises alarm over plot to bomb public places, worship centres, others
REVEALED: DSS Identifies Places In Nigeria Terrorists Have Targeted To Bomb Anaedo Online:
REVEALED: DSS Identifies Places In Nigeria Terrorists Have Targeted To Bomb


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 It’s Injustice For South-East Not To Produce Nigeria’s President – Victor Umeh - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
5 2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 10 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 13 hours ago
8 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
9 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info