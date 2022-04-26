Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari invites Tinubu, Akande, Oshiomole, 15 others to Iftar dinner [FULL LIST]
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has invited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and 2023 Presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 17 other dignitaries to Iftar dinner on Tuesday evening.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iftar: Buhari to have dinner with Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others tonight Daily Post:
Iftar: Buhari to have dinner with Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others tonight
Buhari to host APC chieftains to Iftar Nigerian Tribune:
Buhari to host APC chieftains to Iftar
Buhari invites Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Oyegun to Iftar at Aso Rock The Cable:
Buhari invites Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Oyegun to Iftar at Aso Rock
Iftar: Buhari to host Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others Tuesday Premium Times:
Iftar: Buhari to host Tinubu, Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others Tuesday
#Buhari Invites #Tinubu, #Oshiomole, Others To #Ramadan #Iftar Dinner [FULL LIST] The Genius Media:
#Buhari Invites #Tinubu, #Oshiomole, Others To #Ramadan #Iftar Dinner [FULL LIST]
Buhari Invites Tinubu, Akande, Other APC Leaders To Ramadan Iftar Dinner (Full List) Naija News:
Buhari Invites Tinubu, Akande, Other APC Leaders To Ramadan Iftar Dinner (Full List)
See Full List of APC Leaders Invited For Ramadan Iftar Dinner By Buhari Anaedo Online:
See Full List of APC Leaders Invited For Ramadan Iftar Dinner By Buhari


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 17 hours ago
3 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 12 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 13 hours ago
5 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 18 hours ago
9 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info