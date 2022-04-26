Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun and 13 others to break fast with Buhari Tuesday
Legit  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday evening, April 26, host leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu, Akande, others to break fast with Buhari at Villa Tuesday The Punch:
Tinubu, Akande, others to break fast with Buhari at Villa Tuesday
Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others break fast with Buhari Tuesday The Nation:
Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others break fast with Buhari Tuesday
Tinubu, Akande, others to break fast with Buhari at Villa Tuesday News Breakers:
Tinubu, Akande, others to break fast with Buhari at Villa Tuesday
Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others break fast with Buhari Tuesday Republican Nigeria:
Tinubu, Akande, Oyegun, others break fast with Buhari Tuesday


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King - Investor King, 23 hours ago
3 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests suspect for allegedly defrauding Emir in Kwara of N33m - The Nation, 24 hours ago
5 Teenage Girl Beats 85-year-old Woman To Death, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
8 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 6 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 10 hours ago
10 EFCC Restates Commitment to Fight Against Money Laundering in Real Estate Sector - The News Chronicle, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info