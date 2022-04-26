Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari lauds AfDB for steps taken to avert food crisis
News Diary Online  -  President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) for planning ahead of whatever negative consequences may come from the Russia-Ukraine war in terms of food security.

5 hours ago
