FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria: Osinbajo
News photo The Guardian  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the Federal Government had committed N50 billion toward positioning export-oriented businesses in Nigeria

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

