Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan
News photo Vanguard News  - A clergyman, Felix Aluko, says former President Goodluck Jonathan will be returned to Aso Rock, Abuja if he decides to vie for the 2023 Presidential

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: You’ll return to Aso Rock if you contest, cleric tells Jonathan The Nation:
2023: You’ll return to Aso Rock if you contest, cleric tells Jonathan
You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan News Diary Online:
You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan
Jonathan will return to Aso Rock if he contests 2023 poll, clergyman prophesies Daily Nigerian:
Jonathan will return to Aso Rock if he contests 2023 poll, clergyman prophesies
2023: What God told me about Goodluck Jonathan - Pastor Felix Aluko - P.M. News PM News:
2023: What God told me about Goodluck Jonathan - Pastor Felix Aluko - P.M. News
You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan Prompt News:
You’ll return to Aso Rock as president if you contest 2023 poll, clergyman tells Jonathan
Jonathan will return to Aso Rock if he contests 2023 poll, clergyman prophesies News Breakers:
Jonathan will return to Aso Rock if he contests 2023 poll, clergyman prophesies


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
3 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
4 2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 16 hours ago
9 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info