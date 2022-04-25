Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Time to kick out power mongers’ — Samklef announces presidential bid
Nigerian Eye  - Samklef, the Nigerian singer turned music producer, has announced his interest to join the 2023 presidential race.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Samklef announces presidential bid The Nation:
Samklef announces presidential bid
Music Producer, Samklef, Announces Presidential Bid Music producer, Samklef, has announced he would be gunning for Nigeria The Punch:
Music Producer, Samklef, Announces Presidential Bid Music producer, Samklef, has announced he would be gunning for Nigeria's highest office, the Presidency. Via posts on his social media pages, Samklef said, "Some Nigerian youths want me to declare ...
Julia Blaise Blog:
Singer, Samklef, Announces Presidential Bid
2023: Samklef announces presidential bid Gist Reel:
2023: Samklef announces presidential bid
2023: Samklef Joins Presidential Race, Says It’s Time To Kick Out Power Mongers Kanyi Daily:
2023: Samklef Joins Presidential Race, Says It’s Time To Kick Out Power Mongers
2023 Elections : Samklef Announces Presidential Bid Tori News:
2023 Elections : Samklef Announces Presidential Bid


   More Picks
1 Davido shares photo of sleeping Ifeanyi, calls him automatic billionaire - Legit, 23 hours ago
2 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 It’s Injustice For South-East Not To Produce Nigeria’s President – Victor Umeh - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari’s Acclaimed Praise Singer, Rarara Tackles President In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Police Rescue Nine Abducted Herders In Anambra, Recover Stolen Cows - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Tonye Cole is our consensus governorship aspirant in Rivers — APC - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 ALLEGED N266.5m FRAUD: Court refuses bail for fake Army General who claimed Buhari nominated him as COAS - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
9 Naira appreciates, sells at N417.30 to dollar - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
10 Weapons delay: Blame military, not Kukah, Northern Elders tell Presidency - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info