Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


U.K, Nigeria host talks to boost £3.2bn trade partnership
News photo National Accord  - The U.K Government has said that it held talks with Nigeria at the Economic and Development Forum (EDF) in London, to promote trade and boost [...]

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

UK, Nigeria host talks to boost £3.2bn trade partnership – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
UK, Nigeria host talks to boost £3.2bn trade partnership – The Sun Nigeria
U.K, Nigeria host talks to boost £3.2bn trade partnership Prompt News:
U.K, Nigeria host talks to boost £3.2bn trade partnership
UK in Talks with Nigeria to Boost £3.2 Billion Trade Partnership – TechEconomy.ng Tech Economy:
UK in Talks with Nigeria to Boost £3.2 Billion Trade Partnership – TechEconomy.ng
UK, Nigeria Hold Talks to Boost Trade NPO Reports:
UK, Nigeria Hold Talks to Boost Trade


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
3 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 21 hours ago
6 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 5 hours ago
8 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info