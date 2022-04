How Fake Army General Defrauded Me Of Nearly N300m – Witness Channels Television - A prosecution witness, Bamidele Safiriyu, has narrated how one Bolarinwa Abiodun, a self-professed army general, posing as the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo defrauded him of almost N300 million.



News Credibility Score: 99%