Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, parliamentary diplomacy, others
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, parliamentary diplomacy, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, solicited the support of the United Kingdom’s ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others Channels Television:
Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others
Gbajabiamila visits UK parliament, seeks collaboration on insecurity Vanguard News:
Gbajabiamila visits UK parliament, seeks collaboration on insecurity
Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others The Street Journal:
Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others
Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others News Breakers:
Gbajabiamila Seeks UK Parliament’s Collaboration On Insecurity, Others
Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, Parliamentary diplomacy, others Nigeria Breaking News:
Gbajabiamila seeks UK Parliament’s collaboration on insecurity, Parliamentary diplomacy, others


   More Picks
1 London boy: Portable brags as he travels to the UK with billionaire E-money - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Guardiola Must Win Champions League With City To Be Seen As 'Great' --Cole Posits Ahead Man City Vs Real Madrid - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
3 Osinachi: Autopsy report out as police transfer case to attorney-general's office - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation, 15 hours ago
5 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s Flying Eagles ready for WAFU B Championship, departs Thursday - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 8 hours ago
10 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info