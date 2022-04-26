Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N69.4bn debt: Court orders stay of contempt proceedings initiated by Jimoh Ibrahim against AMCON
The Street Journal  - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled that all proceedings including the contempt proceedings initiated by Nigerian businessman, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim and Co should be stayed pending the hearing, and determination of the substantive appeal.

