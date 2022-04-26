Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims
Channels Television  -   The House of Representatives on Tuesday vowed not to rest on its oars in a bid to ensure accountability on the N2.6 trillion capital allowances granted to MTN by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Industry. Chairman of the House Committee on Public ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Reps Summon Ministry Of Trade Officials Independent:
Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Reps Summon Ministry Of Trade Officials
Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Lawmakers Summon Ministry Of Trade Officials The Nigeria Lawyer:
Alleged N2.6trn Tax Evasion: Lawmakers Summon Ministry Of Trade Officials
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims The Street Journal:
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims News Breakers:
Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims
Reps summon officials of Ministry of Trade over alleged N2.6trn tax evasion Nigerian Pilot:
Reps summon officials of Ministry of Trade over alleged N2.6trn tax evasion


   More Picks
1 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
2 $418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
5 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
6 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 2 hours ago
8 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info