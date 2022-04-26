Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’
News Wire NGR  - Controversial presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has proposed that Nigeria should be renamed to Nigritia. He tweeted on Tuesday, “If Ghana can change its name from the Colonial Gold Coast, Kenya ...

55 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

