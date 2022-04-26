Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9
News photo Channels Television  - As the strike action embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) lingers,  the management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has scheduled to commence full academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic year on May 9th, 2022.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: KASU orders students, lecturers to resume classes Daily Post:
ASUU strike: KASU orders students, lecturers to resume classes
ASUU Strike: Kaduna State University Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes Naija Loaded:
ASUU Strike: Kaduna State University Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 Information Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9
ASUU Strike: KASU Directs Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes Immediately Independent:
ASUU Strike: KASU Directs Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes Immediately
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 The Nigeria Lawyer:
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 The Street Journal:
ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9
ASUU Strike: KASU Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes Screen Gist:
ASUU Strike: KASU Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes
ASUU strike: KASU orders students, lecturers to resume classes Within Nigeria:
ASUU strike: KASU orders students, lecturers to resume classes
ASUU Strike: KASU Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes Tori News:
ASUU Strike: KASU Orders Students, Lecturers To Resume Classes


   More Picks
1 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 Reps Summon Trade Ministry Officials Over MTN N2.6trn Tax Evasion Claims - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
3 $418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
5 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 14 hours ago
6 Osinachi: National Hospital concludes autopsy as Police forward result to DPP for possible prosecution - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 24 hours ago
8 ‘Osinbajo has paid his dues, he should be next president’ – Alake of Egbaland - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s FastCash celebrates two million personal loans worth N59bn - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Imo conducts mass burial for victims of illegal refinery explosion - The Cable, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info