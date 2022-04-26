ASUU Strike: Kaduna Varsity Asks Students, Lecturers To Resume May 9 Channels Television - As the strike action embarked by the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) lingers, the management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has scheduled to commence full academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic year on May 9th, 2022.



