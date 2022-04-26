Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTOS: Imo conducts mass burial for victims of illegal refinery explosion
News photo The Cable  - The Imo state government, on Tuesday, conducted mass burial for victims of the recent explosion that occurred at an illegal oil refinery...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mass burial for over 110 victims of Imo explosion ongoing Vanguard News:
Mass burial for over 110 victims of Imo explosion ongoing
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion Channels Television:
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion
Imo conducts mass burial for explosion victims The Punch:
Imo conducts mass burial for explosion victims
50 unidentified victims of Imo refinery get mass burial The Nation:
50 unidentified victims of Imo refinery get mass burial
Imo explosion death: victims receive mass burial – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Imo explosion death: victims receive mass burial – The Sun Nigeria
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion The Street Journal:
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion News Breakers:
Imo Govt Holds Mass Burial For Victims Of Illegal Refinery Explosion


   More Picks
1 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
2 $418m Paris Club debt deductions: 36 govs take Buhari, Attorney-Gen, DMO, others to court - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
3 FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation, 18 hours ago
4 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
5 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
6 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
7 Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience - The Nation, 2 hours ago
8 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Airtel Africa has been granted full super agent licence in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info