Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
News photo The Punch  - 2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Election; Special prayer to hold in Mecca for Tinubu The Eagle Online:
2023 Election; Special prayer to hold in Mecca for Tinubu
2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca News Breakers:
2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
2023 Presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca Within Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
2023 ELECTION: Special Tawaf To Hold In Mecca For #Tinubu The Genius Media:
2023 ELECTION: Special Tawaf To Hold In Mecca For #Tinubu


   More Picks
1 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
2 FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation, 17 hours ago
3 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
5 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo meets Abiodun, Alake, others in Ogun - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria: Osinbajo - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info