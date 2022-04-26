Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
The Punch
- 2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
2023 Election; Special prayer to hold in Mecca for Tinubu
News Breakers:
2023 presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
Within Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Special prayer to hold for Tinubu in Mecca
The Genius Media:
2023 ELECTION: Special Tawaf To Hold In Mecca For #Tinubu
More Picks
1
N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
2
FG clarifies National Theatre renaming -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
3
APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ -
News Wire NGR,
10 hours ago
4
Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
5
"I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
“I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
8
ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
2023 Presidency: Osinbajo meets Abiodun, Alake, others in Ogun -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
10
FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria: Osinbajo -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
