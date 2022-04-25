Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UCL: Silva names best team in the world after Man City’s 4-3 win over Real Madrid
Daily Post  - Bernardo Silva has hailed Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world after Manchester City managed to beat the LaLiga giants 4-3 in their Champions

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 N2.5bn debt: CBN challenges court order to pay 110 disengaged ABU staff — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
2 FG clarifies National Theatre renaming - The Nation, 17 hours ago
3 APC’s presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, proposes Nigeria should be renamed ‘Nigritia’ - News Wire NGR, 10 hours ago
4 Being Vice President for seven years has trained me to serve as President, says Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
5 "I could see pains and regrets in their eyes" - Nigerian man forgives young men who allegedly stole N8.5m from him; says he will set them up in petty business - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 “I lost my shame the day Nigeria accused me of being a homosexual” – James Brown - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Show Of Shame: One Dead As Policemen Clash With Civil Defence Operatives In Imo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo meets Abiodun, Alake, others in Ogun - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 FG commits N50bn to position export oriented businesses in Nigeria: Osinbajo - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
