Amaechi to Alake: I know Osinbajo is from Ogun, but look at my experience The Nation - Minister of Transportation Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi on Monday night met the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and Egba chiefs in Ake palace, soliciting their support and blessings for his 2023 presidential ambition.He said he was not unmindful



News Credibility Score: 99%